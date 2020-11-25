KeyCorp Increases Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target to $65.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,849.62 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

