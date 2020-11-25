Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.64

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 4412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Kenon worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

