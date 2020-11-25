Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $22.02 on Friday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

