Jonathan Faddis Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42.

On Monday, August 31st, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $265.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.77 and its 200 day moving average is $255.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

