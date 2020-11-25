Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Maximus, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maximus in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maximus’ FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.87. Maximus has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 241.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

