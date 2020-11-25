Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

