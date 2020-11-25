JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,815,255 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,237,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,848,000 after acquiring an additional 456,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

