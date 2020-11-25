Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 55006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

About Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

