Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.13 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.