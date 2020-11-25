ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 19378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

ITOCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

