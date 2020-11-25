ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 19378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.
ITOCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
