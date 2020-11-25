IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.50

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 104434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

