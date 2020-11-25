iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $318.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

