iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.57

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.57 and last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 13248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

