iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.96

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 122945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.