Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 792 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

