Investors Buy Large Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NCR opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 121.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

