Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:IPE opened at GBX 69.81 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48.
About Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.