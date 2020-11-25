Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Innospec’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

