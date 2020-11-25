Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.