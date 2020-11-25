InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 17761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.66) by C$0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

