Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

IR opened at $45.47 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 239,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

