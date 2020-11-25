iHuman (NYSE:IH) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 4361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

