Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 70.1% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded up 70.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.62. 273,810,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average session volume of 14,580,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.