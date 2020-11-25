i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
IIIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.
NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $27.65 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.
