i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $27.65 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

