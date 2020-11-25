HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
UBS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
UBS stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
