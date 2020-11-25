HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

