HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

