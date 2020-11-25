HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

HP has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

