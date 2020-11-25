Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $46,167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

