HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.52

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 136604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,007 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

