HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $306.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 827542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.50 ($3.97).

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L)’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

