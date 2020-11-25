Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDIV stock opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

