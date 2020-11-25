Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HDIV stock opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.25).
Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) Company Profile
