Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 352,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rowe lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

