HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLFFF. Citigroup started coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

