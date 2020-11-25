HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €40.00 by Morgan Stanley

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.25 ($52.06).

HLE opened at €49.60 ($58.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

