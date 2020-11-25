Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

