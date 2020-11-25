Head to Head Review: Palatin Technologies (PTN) versus Its Peers

Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) is one of 762 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palatin Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A -25.32% -24.52% Palatin Technologies Competitors -3,722.76% -358.91% -30.94%

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 -$22.43 million -4.15 Palatin Technologies Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.30

Palatin Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palatin Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palatin Technologies Competitors 7499 20338 38374 1553 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Palatin Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palatin Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palatin Technologies peers beat Palatin Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective melanocortin receptor (MCr) 1 agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic PL8177, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating non-infectious uveitis and COVID-19. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, a dual NPR-A and NPR-C agonist to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

