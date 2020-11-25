Head-To-Head Comparison: Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) versus Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.24 -$9.39 million $0.17 3.37

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy -232.91% -17.35% -4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seadrill Partners and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $0.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Seadrill Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

