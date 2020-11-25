Head-To-Head Comparison: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65% Microbot Medical N/A -32.51% -28.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 81.44%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -11.96 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 37 issued/allowed patents and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.