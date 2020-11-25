HC Wainwright Increases Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $7.50

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

