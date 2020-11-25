Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

NYSE:HBB opened at $20.16 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.