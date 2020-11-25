H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLUYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. AlphaValue cut H. Lundbeck A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.