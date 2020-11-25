Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

