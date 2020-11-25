Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

