Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 92.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 24.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

