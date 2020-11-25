Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 328,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.