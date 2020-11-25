Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,935 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Apache by 307.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Apache by 81.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 11.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apache by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

