Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 64.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s stock price shot up 64.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 8,960,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 1,015,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

