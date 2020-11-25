Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Trading 31.7% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price shot up 31.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,763,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 804,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

