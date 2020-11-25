GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $44.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

GoodRx stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

