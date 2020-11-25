Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

GDL opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. Goodfellow Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.52.

Get Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) alerts:

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.84 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.