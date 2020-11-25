Glenview Trust Co Invests $332,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

